Chennai Metro Rail frequency changed from Oct 20-24 for track maintenance

CHENNAI: The Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) announced changes in frequency for track maintenance activity. From October 20-24, from 5 am to 6:30 am, Metro trains will operate at 14-minute headways instead of the usual 7-minute frequency.

After 06:30 am, normal train services and frequencies on both weekdays and weekends will resume without changes on the Green Line and Blue Line.

The rail grinding track maintenance activity is essential to ensure safety, reliability, and smoother train operations, said a CMRL press note. Commuters are encouraged to stay updated through the CMRL mobile app and official social media handles. For assistance, contact 1860-425-1515 or visit www.chennaimetrorail.org, added the statement.