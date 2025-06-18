Chennai Metro Rail bags global awards for environment and sustainability

CHENNAI: Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) has received two prestigious global awards from the Greentech Foundation at the Environment and Sustainability Conference 2025 held in New Delhi.

The awards Environmental Award and Sustainability Award were presented under the categories of Environmental Protection and Gender Equality, respectively, said a Daily Thanthi report.

CMRL’s Chief Environmental Advisor Dr Rajeev K Srivastava handed over the awards to Managing Director M.A. Siddique. Project Director T. Archunan, Finance Director S. Krishnamurthy, Assistant General Manager (Design) S. Rajalakshmi, Manager (Environment) R. Saravanakumar and other senior officials were also present.

The recognition highlights CMRL’s leadership in incorporating environmental considerations at all stages of its operations and infrastructure projects.