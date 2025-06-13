Chennai metro collapse victim identified; inquiry underway

CHENNAI: The police on Friday identified the victim of the Chennai Metro Rail site accident that occurred Thursday night in Nandambakkam.

The incident resulted in the death of a 42-year-old man travelling on his motorcycle.

The victim has been identified as Ramesh, a resident of Janakiraman Second Street, Kattupakkam, Poonthandallam, near Chennai.

Ramesh was employed at a company selling billing machines located in Choolaimedu, Chennai.

According to reports, Ramesh was returning home after finishing work when the bridge collapsed, leading to his fatal injuries. He is survived by his wife and their 10-year-old daughter.

Initially, police were unable to identify the victim. They traced his identity using the registration number of his motorcycle recovered from the accident scene.

An investigation into the cause of the bridge collapse is underway.

