Chennai Metro: 17 entry/exit structures to come up in elevated stations on Corridor 3 of Phase II

CHENNAI: Unlike the simple, pedestrian-friendly access points built in Phase 1, the upcoming Chennai Metro Phase 2 stations will feature multi-level entry and exit structures designed for integrated property development and commuter convenience.

The Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) will construct 17 such entry/exit structures across elevated stations in Corridor 3 (Madhavaram to Sholinganallur), covering Nehru Nagar, Kandanchavadi, Perungudi, Thoraipakkam, Mettukuppam, PTC Colony, Okkiyampet, Karapakkam and Okkiyam Thoraipakkam at a cost of Rs 250.47 crore.

“In Phase 1, entry and exit points were simple and located close to pedestrian pathways. In Phase 2, commercial development has been planned from the design stage itself,” said T Archunan, Director (Projects), CMRL. “Each structure will include mixed-use commercial spaces of about 8,500 sq ft spread over two levels – concourse and a dedicated property development level. We’ve also acquired additional land for future expansion. These new structures, with a G+2 configuration, cost between Rs 25 crore and Rs 30 crore each, compared to about Rs 8 crore earlier.”

According to a CMRL release, the scope of work includes civil and architectural works and other related activities. The utility plans to develop exclusive transit-oriented spaces at several entrances to provide commuter amenities and generate non-fare revenue.

The design and construction contract has been awarded to Bridge and Roof Company (India) Limited. The agreement was signed by Archunan and T Ravi, GM (South), Bridge and Roof Company, in the presence of MA Siddique, Managing Director, CMRL, along with other officials.

Once completed, the new structures are expected to offer seamless access to metro stations while integrating retail and commercial facilities, marking a major step up from the infrastructure of Phase 1.