Chennai: Mechanic’s innovation puts man with disability back in the driver’s seat

CHENNAI: After losing movement in his right leg in an accident, Murugavel believed his days behind the wheel were over. A driver with nearly 20 years of experience, he found it hard to accept that he could no longer do what he loved most. For two years, he lived with the loss of confidence and independence that came with giving up driving.

That changed when his car was fitted with a specially designed hand-operated driving system, restoring his ability to drive independently.

The customised equipment was developed by Senthil, a car mechanic from Ashok Nagar, who has been designing assistive driving devices for persons with disabilty (PwD). The system allows both the accelerator and brake to be operated through a single hand-controlled mechanism fixed near the steering wheel. Designed like a bike handlebar, it enables drivers who have lost the use of their right leg to control speed and braking entirely by hand.

For drivers who have lost function in the left leg, Senthil has developed a sensor-based knob fitted near the gear lever to operate the clutch in a semi-automatic manner. Since clutch operation in manual cars largely depends on the left leg, the system allows smoother driving without foot control.

“The driver sits normally in the seat, but all essential functions are operated through the hand-controlled equipment,” Senthil explained.

He has also developed alternative solutions for people who have lost the use of one hand. In such cases, sensor-based controls fitted on the steering wheel allow drivers to operate lights, wipers and other functions. “However,” Senthil noted, “these adaptations were possible only in automatic cars and not in manual transmission vehicles.”

The idea for the innovation came from a personal experience. “One of my friend’s sons met with an accident and struggled to drive. That inspired me to think of solutions that could give people their independence back,” he said.

Today, several PwDs approach him to install the equipment. Interestingly, even people without disabilities but suffering from disc problems or chronic knee pain are opting for the modification.

For Murugavel, the impact has been life-changing. “Finding this alternative way to drive on my own brought back my confidence. I feel like I have regained a part of my life,” he said.

Senthil clarified that the modifications comply fully with motor vehicle rules. “We do not alter the structure of the vehicle. We only add assistive facilities for PwDs, which are approved by officials of the Motor Vehicles Department. After inspection, driving licences are also issued to operate the modified vehicles,” he said.