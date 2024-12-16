Chennai: MBA grad booked for throwing stones at ex-partner's house, injuring her

CHENNAI: A 25-year-old MBA graduate has been arrested for stalking and attacking his former girlfriend as she cut off ties with him over his bad behaviour. He hurled stones at her rented house in Valasaravakkam and caused a commotion, police said.

The arrested person has been identified as R Sriram (25) of Tiruvarur. He was in a relationship with the complainant when they were pursuing MBA. The complainant, a native of Mayiladuthurai district, has been working in Chennai at a private firm, police said.

After the duo separated, Sriram has been trying to get back with the woman and was constantly harassing her. On Saturday, he turned up outside her rented house in Valasaravakkam and hurled stones at the window panes. One of the stones also hit the victim, and she got treated for her injuries at a hospital, after which she filed a police complaint.

Valasaravakkam Police booked Sriram under several sections, including the TNPHW (Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Women) Act and arrested him. He was produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.