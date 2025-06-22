Chennai: MBA grad arrested for cheating govt job aspirant

CHENNAI: An MBA graduate, who is also an aspiring filmmaker, was arrested by the Periamet police for cheating a government job aspirant of Rs 2 lakh by producing fake documents.

The arrested person was identified as Saravanakumar (33) of Kodaikkanal in Dindigul district. He was arrested based on a complaint from T Gopinath (20) of Polur in Tiruvannamalai.

According to Gopinath's complaint, he is a B Com graduate and was looking for employment opportunities when he got acquainted with the accused. Saravanakumar claimed that he could arrange jobs in the Education Department for him and his sister in their native district.

Believing his words, Gopinath ended up transferring Rs 1.95 lakh in several instalments to Saravanakumar.

Periamet police said Saravanakumar met Gopinath near Ripon Building. After collecting the money, Saravanakumar issued appointment orders to the complainant. However, after checking the documents, Gopinath realised that they were forged, after which he filed a police complaint.

Saravanakumar was produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody. Early this month, Periamet police had arrested three persons, including an MBA graduate, who masterminded a Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) job scam and cheated over Rs 1.35 crore from job aspirants by 'appointing' them as conservancy inspectors and even paid salaries to some of them.