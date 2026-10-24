Chennai: Mayor Priya alleges protocol snub; minister says need not wait for invite

Priya, on Friday, said she was not informed in advance about Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay’s visits to Ripon Buildings, the headquarters of the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC), making it difficult for her to be present.

“When I am inspecting another area, I am told only afterwards that the CM has visited Ripon Buildings. If they tell me in advance about his visits, I can be present. Later, allegations were made that the Mayor was absent,” she said.

Rejecting allegations that she was staying away from the government’s efforts, Priya said, “I am not ignoring the government. The government is ignoring the Mayor since I belong to the DMK.”

Responding to the allegation, Rajmohan, on Saturday denied that Priya was being sidelined and said she was free to visit Ripon Buildings without waiting for an invitation. “How are we ignoring the Mayor? She does not need an invitation to come to Ripon Buildings. It is her place, and she can come whenever she wants,” he said. “I’ve already spoken to her.”