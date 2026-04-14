Chennai marks Tamil Puthandu with kolams, feasts and evolving traditions

She explains the significance of the New Year’s feast. “It carries a spiritual lesson as well. The meal includes all six tastes: sweet, sour, bitter, salty, spicy and astringent. Pachadi made with raw mango and jaggery, along with a spicy broth with neem leaves, is an important part of the menu. It symbolises the different experiences, both sweet and bitter, that we must balance through the year.”

She notes that in 2026, we enter ‘Paraabhava,’ the 40th year in the 60-year cycle. “Some people are worried about the name, which means ‘defeat’ or ‘shame’. But a Sanskrit verse explains that it refers to those who rule poorly. So I think it is going to be a great year,” notes Ramaa.