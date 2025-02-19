Chennai man who stole expensive cycles from apartment complexes held, 25 vehicles seized

CHENNAI: City police have arrested a man for stealing expensive bicycles parked in apartment complexes and selling them at cheaper rates. 25 bicycles were recovered from the accused, who already has four bicycle theft cases registered against his name, police said.

The accused, D Venkatesh (59) of Urapakkam, is an employee of a private firm. Probe revealed that he targeted apartment complexes in Kodambakkam, Arumbakkam, Kolathur and surrounding areas. He would sneak into apartment complexes with no security guards and pets after midnight and steal the bicycles. The cost of the stolen bicycles ranged from Rs 12,000 to Rs 40,000.

He would then sell them to guest workers and youngsters at a cheaper rate, police said.

The Ayanavaram Police had registered a case against Venkatesh based on a complaint from D Divash (20), a resident of Ayanavaram whose bicycle was stolen from the front of his apartment complex in November last year.

Following his arrest, Venkatesh was produced before a magistrate and remanded to judicial custody.

In March 2024, the city police had nabbed a man who stole expensive bicycles to fund his alcohol addiction.