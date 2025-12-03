Chennai: Man uses forged documents to bag Rs 16 cr compensation for land acquired by Highways

CHENNAI: The city police arrested a 55-year-old man for impersonation and forging documents of a land in Neelankarai belonging to a private firm to avail Rs 16 crore compensation for land acquisition from the Highways Department.

The land fraud investigation wing (LFIW) of the Central Crime Branch (CCB) had registered a case based on a complaint from M Sivaganesan (38), whose firm had planned a 60-acre residential layout in Neelankarai.

About 1,050 square metres (0.25 acres) of the land was to be acquired by the Highways Department from the layout.

The landowners realised that a third person had forged documents and availed the compensation amount of Rs 16 crore from the government, after which they approached the police.

After investigations, police zeroed in on the accused, CA Natarajan (55) of Alwarthirunagar, who had impersonated and forged documents as if the plot belonged to him and later submitted the property documents with the Highways Department and collected the money.

The arrested person was produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody. Further investigations are under way to find if Natarajan had other associates.