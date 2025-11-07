Chennai: Man steals, dismantles bike before being held

CHENNAI: The Maduravoyal police have arrested a 28-year-old man for stealing a motorcycle and systematically dismantling it for parts at his house.

The case dates back to September 15, 2025, when Nikeshwaran, a 28-year-old private healthcare firm employee, shifted from MMDA First Main Road in Maduravoyal to Udaiyarpalayam.

He left his faulty Yamaha FZ-S motorcycle parked at his old address. When he returned to check on the vehicle on November 4, he found it was missing. He filed a complaint at the Maduravoyal police station, who arrested the accused, Jegan alias Edwin (28), of China Nolambur, Chennai, on November 6. The police recovered all the dismantled components of the vehicle from Jegan's house.