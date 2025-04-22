Chennai man stabs father to death for verbally abusing wife

CHENNAI: The police arrested a 29-year-old man from Pulianthope for allegedly stabbing his father after an argument, leading to his death.

The father, an alcoholic who often fought with his family members, got admitted to the government hospital claiming he stabbed himself, according to the police.

The deceased was identified as M Balu (50), residing at KP Park TNUHDB (Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board) tenements in Pulianthope. Balu lives on the 9th floor while his son, Karthik, lives with his family on the 11th floor of the same building.

Police investigations revealed that Balu used to get drunk often and pick up fights with his son. On Monday, during one such argument, Balu allegedly verbally abused Karthik's wife. Enraged over this, Karthik took a knife and stabbed his father.

Balu who got admitted to a hospital and told the hospital staff that he injured himself. Balu succumbed to his injuries despite treatment.

Basin Bridge Police were notified of Balu's death and they conducted investigations. The investigations revealed that Balu was stabbed by his son. During questioning, Karthik confessed to the crime.

The police arrested Karthik and produced him before a magistrate and remanded him in judicial custody.