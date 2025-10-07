Chennai: Man poses as cricketer online, scams woman of Rs 5.08 lakh, arrested

CHENNAI: The West Zone cyber crime wing of the city police arrested a 29-year-old man for impersonating a Tamil Nadu cricketer on social media and cheating a woman of Rs 5.08 lakh by promising to get her a government job.

The West Zone cyber crime cops initiated investigations based on a complaint from Geetha (38) of Saligramam. Geetha accepted a friend request from the accused, who was impersonating a famous cricketer in June, and over time, the two exchanged phone numbers.

The accused told Geetha that he was well-connected with government officials and that he could get a government job for her. He told her that there was a "processing fee" involved and took Rs 5.08 lakh from Geetha.

As the 'cricketer' did not honour the promise after the payment and kept dodging her, Geetha got suspicious.

After investigations, police arrested Rahul (29) of Ottiyambakkam. Preliminary investigation revealed that Rahul lost his job in the private sector in January and was preparing for his wedding. To overcome financial difficulties, he created fake social media accounts of celebrities and targeted victims online.

Rahul was produced before a magistrate court and remanded in judicial custody.