Chennai man loses Rs 12,600 in sophisticated fake traffic police SMS scam

CHENNAI: A new and alarming online fraud tactic, impersonating the Traffic Police, has emerged in Chennai's suburbs after a 28-year-old resident of Perumbakkam lost Rs. 12,600. The scam involves sending fake SMS messages with malicious links disguised as traffic violation fines.

The victim, Senthil, residing in Ezhil Nagar, Perumbakkam, received an SMS on Wednesday purportedly from the Traffic Police department. The message mentioned his two-wheeler's registration number and hinted at a fine. This followed an incident two days prior where his wife and brother-in-law had used the vehicle.

Believing a traffic violation might have occurred during that usage and that the SMS was a legitimate fine notice, Senthil clicked the link provided in the message to check the penalty amount. Immediately after clicking, his mobile phone froze. Shortly afterwards, he received an OTP (One-Time Password), and simultaneously, Rs. 12,600 was fraudulently transferred out of his bank account to another account.

Stunned by the theft, he promptly contacted the Cyber Crime helpline (1930) to file a complaint. He also visited the Perumbakkam Police Station directly to register a formal complaint about the incident.

Scammers are now employing a sophisticated method by sending SMS messages that perfectly mimic official Traffic Police communications regarding e-challan fines. Unsuspecting individuals who click the link to verify or pay the alleged fine inadvertently download malware or are directed to phishing sites designed to steal their banking credentials and funds.

While online fraudsters constantly devise new methods, this specific scam – exploiting the trust in traffic police fines – has instilled particular fear among the general public, especially vehicle owners. The ease with which the fake SMS mimicked official channels and resulted in immediate financial loss highlights the evolving sophistication of cybercrime.

Local police, including the Cyber Crime branch, are investigating the incident. Authorities urge the public to exercise extreme caution.

Dos and Don'ts :

1. Never click links: in unsolicited SMS messages claiming to be from police or banks regarding fines or account issues.

2. Verify fines officially: only through the government's legitimate e-challan portals

3. Be wary of urgency: Scammers often create a false sense of urgency to prompt hasty clicks.

4. Report immediately: Contact Cyber Crime Helpline 1930 or your local police station if you receive such messages or fall victim.