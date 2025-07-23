Chennai: Man held with cocaine after apartment raid

CHENNAI: The Vepery police on Tuesday arrested a 36-year-old man, a native of Rajasthan, for allegedly possessing of cocaine and seized 7 grams of the drug from the arrested person.

The anti-narcotics intelligence unit (ANIU) of the city police had received a tip-off about a man in possession of cocaine in an apartment on EVK Sampath Salai and conducted searches at the apartment.

During the searches, the officials found seven grams of cocaine, after which Sourav Chauhan (36) of Rajasthan was arrested. Police sources said that he sold the cocaine to businessmen.

In another drug bust in Anna Nagar police limits, the ANIU team apprehended two youth, who were found in possession of MDMA tablets.

On Tuesday evening, the police had received a tip-off about the movement of narcotic substances near Anna Nagar Tower Park and apprehended the suspects.

The police found eight MDMA tablets in their possession, following which they were arrested. The accused were identified as K Karthik (29) of Mudichur and Mohammed Azharuddin (29) of Medavakkam.

All the arrested persons were produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.