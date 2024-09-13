Chennai man dies after fall from van carrying Vinayagar idol; family donates his organs

CHENNAI: A 30-year-old man from Kasimedu who suffered injuries on Monday after a fall from a load van carrying a Vinayagar idol succumbed late Wednesday night. His family has agreed to donate his organs.

The police identified the deceased as K Prem Kumar, a fisherman. Prem Kumar was travelling on a load van carrying a Vinayagar idol on Monday, around 7 pm, and fell off the vehicle when the driver slammed the brakes suddenly on the Flag Staff road.

Investigations revealed that Prem Kumar had tried to balance the idol as it was about to fall when the driver applied a sudden brake and fell to the ground in the process. He suffered injuries on his head and was moved to a private hospital where he was administered sutures for the open wounds on his head. He was later shifted to the Government Stanley Hospital where he succumbed late Wednesday night.

Kasimedu police have registered a case under the accidental fall category. Prem Kumar’s family members agreed to donate his organs, after which his body was laid to rest with state honours.