Chennai man brews alcohol at home, supplies it to parties as foreign liquor; nabbed

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Police's Enforcement Bureau-CID (EB-CID) on Tuesday busted a spurious foreign liquor blending unit functioning at Kodungaiyur in North Chennai. The police also arrested a man who was supplying this poor-quality alcohol to parties and events organised in the city.

Based on a specific input, a team headed by inspector Anbarasi intercepted an auto-rickshaw and found 50 one-litre bottles of foreign liquor concealed in the vehicle. The four persons in the auto – Karthik, Syed Abdul Nathar, and Mohammad Naseemudin of Chennai, and Raavuthar Nainar Mohammed of Ramanathapuram – were detained by the police.

During questioning, they allegedly admitted to the police that the bottles contained spurious liquor, and added that they purchased them from Gopi, who sold them to various parties and events organised in Chennai.

The team traced Gopi and found that he was making spurious foreign liquor in his house. "He used Pondicherry and Haryana State liquor bottles with other essence to make spurious foreign liquor," an official release stated.

The police seized 210 litres of spurious foreign liquor, 220 litres of Pondy liquor, 19 litres of Haryana State liquor, 5,000 empty foreign liquor bottles along with bottle caps, labels, stickers, and corking machine from Gopi.

All the accused were arrested and remanded to judicial custody.

EB-CID chief A Amalraj ADGP appreciated the efforts of the Central Intelligence Unit, Chennai, which busted the unit. The police requested members of the public to provide any information regarding illicit liquor to the toll-free number 10581 or CUG no. 9498410581. Strict confidentiality will be maintained, the police assured.