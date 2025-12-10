Chennai man arrested for robbing teen he met on Facebook

CHENNAI: The city police arrested a 29-year-old engineer for allegedly stealing a 1.5 sovereign gold chain of his Facebook friend, a 19-year-old college student from Nagapattinam, after arranging to meet her in the city.

The arrested person was identified as Ilavarasan, who was living in Tambaram. The girl, a native of Nagapattinam district, got acquainted with the accused over social media. On learning that she was visiting her aunt in Chennai, the accused arranged for a meet-up with her on December 6 (Saturday).

After spending time with the girl, Ilavarasan warned her about rampant theft cases and advised her to keep her gold chain safe in her bag. Believing him, she wrapped her gold chain in paper and placed it in her bag.

Ilavarasan saw her off at the Koyambedu bus stand. After a while, she realised that the gold chain in her bag was missing and attempted to reach Ilavarasan over phone. After she could not reach him, the girl filed a police complaint.