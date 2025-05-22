Chennai: Man arrested for murdering wife in domestic violence case

CHENNAI: A 35-year-old man, identified as Ragu, was arrested by the Tiruvottiyur police on charges of murdering his wife, Revathi (32), in a brutal knife attack following a domestic dispute in TSR Nagar extension area. The incident occurred late on May 6, 2025, after a prolonged history of alcohol-fueled altercations between the couple.

According to police , Ragu, a habitual drinker, frequently quarreled with his wife. On the night of the incident, the couple had left their two children at the residence of Revathi’s father, Lokanathan (53), in Ennore, before returning to their home in TSR Nagar. A verbal argument soon escalated, prompting Ragu to attack Revathi with a knife, slashing her neck. He then attempted to kill self using the same weapon.

Upon receiving information, a team from the Tiruvottiyur Police Station rushed to the scene and summoned a 108 ambulance. Revathi was declared dead at the spot due to severe blood loss from stab wounds. Ragu, critically injured from his suicide attempt, was rescued and admitted to Stanley Government Hospital for treatment. Revathi’s body was sent for postmortem examination.

Following a formal complaint by Lokanathan, the police registered a murder case and launched an investigation. After Ragu was discharged from the hospital, he was arrested by the Tiruvottiyur Police Inspector’s team. Authorities also seized the murder weapon, a knife, as evidence.

Ragu was later produced before a court and remanded to judicial custody. Investigations into the case are ongoing.