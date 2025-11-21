Chennai: Man arrested for forging documents used to sell plot worth Rs 57 lakh

CHENNAI: Police have arrested one man and are searching for his brother in connection with a sophisticated property fraud that cost a software engineer Rs 56.98 lakh.

The fraud unfolded in 2020 when the complainant, B Parthiban, was introduced to a plot in Pallikaranai through a broker. The accused, Abdul Haque and his brother Abdul Haadi, presented forged documents falsely identifying them as the authorised agents of the actual owner.

After Parthiban paid the full amount and registered the sale deed, he discovered the deception. Following a complaint, Haque was arrested and remanded in judicial custody.

Authorities have seized a car and a mobile phone and continue to search for Haadi.