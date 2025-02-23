Chennai man arrested for damaging vehicles in JCP office premises

CHENNAI: A man, allegedly in an inebriated state, flung cement slabs at vehicles parked inside the Joint Commissioner of Police (north) campus in Tondiarpet on Sunday.

Upon seeing him walking towards the office in a suspicious manner with a cement slab in his hand, a woman sentry posted at the entrance stopped and questioned him.

The man argued with her, and then threw the cement slab he was carrying at one of the police vehicles. He took two more stones and threw them at police vehicles and damaged them.

Hearing the commotion, cops secured the man. He was later identified as B Chidambara Pandian (43) of Washermenpet. He was produced before a magistrate and remanded to judicial custody.