Chennai: Man arrested for cheating woman promising marriage

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Police arrested a 25-year-old man on rape charges after the woman filed a cheating complaint against him, alleging that he physically exploited her after promising marriage.

The Virugambakkam all-women police station (AWPS) personnel arrested Harshavardhan on Wednesday based on a complaint from a 25-year-old woman.

The victim and the accused had known each other since their college days.

In 2019, the accused approached the woman, claiming that he was in love with her, which she believed. In November 2024, their families met and agreed to get them married in two years.

Meanwhile, last week, Harshavardhan went to her home when she was alone and they had a physical relationship. After that, however, he cut off contact with her and stopped attending calls. Later, he refused to marry her, after which she approached the police. The accused was produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.