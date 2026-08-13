Chennai: Major Mukund Varadarajan Road signboard uprooted at Tambaram's Camp Road

Road named after Major Mukund Varadarajan; signboards installed at many places

Major Mukund Varadarajan died in action during an encounter with terrorists in Jammu & Kashmir in 2014. In recognition of his bravery and sacrifice, the Central government conferred the Ashok Chakra, the country's highest peacetime gallantry award, on his family.

In June this year, the Tamil Nadu government named the road connecting East Tambaram railway station to Velachery as Major Mukund Varadarajan Road. The road falls under the Tambaram Corporation limits and has significance as Major Mukund Varadarajan once lived in East Tambaram. Following the government's decision, signboards carrying the new name were installed at several locations along the road maintained by the Tambaram Corporation, including at East Tambaram, IAF Junction, Solaiyur and Camp Road, among other locations. The naming of the road was welcomed as a mark of respect to the Army officer and his contribution to the nation. The signboard at Camp Road was reportedly installed next to the police assistance booth at the junction. It was later found uprooted and discarded on the roadside.