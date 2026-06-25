Tambaram-Velachery road to be renamed after Major Mukund Varadarajan

CHENNAI: Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Wednesday announced on Wednesday that the Tambaram-Velachery Road would be renamed in honour of Major Mukund Varadarajan, who died while fighting terrorists in Shopian district in Jammu and Kashmir.
The announcement follows a request made by Lieutenant General V Srihari, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Southern Command, who had appealed to the State government to name the road after Major Mukund Varadarajan.
Accepting the request, the Chief Minister issued orders renaming the Tambaram-Velachery Road as Major Mukund Varadarajan Road.
Major Mukund Varadarajan, an officer of the Indian Army, was killed during an anti-terrorist operation and was posthumously recognised for his bravery and dedication to duty.
Mukund Varadarajan completed his higher education at the Madras Christian College in Tambaram. After graduating, he joined the Indian Army and went on to serve the nation with distinction.