Chennai: Long-pending link road work amplifies Manali residents' connectivity woes

CHENNAI: Residents of Manali New Town and the surrounding areas have renewed their demand for the immediate completion of the long-pending Manali New Town–Sadayankuppam–Jyothi Nagar link road, a crucial stretch that has faced years of delay in construction and remains unfinished.

The bridge that cuts across the Kosasthalaiyar River and Buckingham Canal acts as the key connection between Manali New Town and Sadayankuppam, linking Jyothi Nagar and beyond. With the Wimco Nagar Metro Station being the only accessible metro facility for residents, the unfinished link road forces commuters to rely on a detour of nearly 6 km via Manali High Road.

Residents say the alternative route is not only long and time-consuming but also hazardous. "The path existed for many years. In February 2024, road-laying work began, but it has been dragging on till now," said Thenkanal, a resident of Manali New Town. He added that the Manali High Road, frequently congested with heavy container vehicles, has witnessed frequent accidents and is unsafe for daily commuters.

Besides Manali New Town residents, several civic groups, including Federation of North Chennai Residents' Welfare Associations, led by secretary TK Shanmugam, along with representatives from the Metro Rail Service Demand Committee, are urging the civic body to resume the stalled work and complete it at the earliest.

Apart from the larger arterial connection, residents pointed out that most of the interior roads in Manali New Town are in poor and dilapidated condition. The situation is similar in neighbouring areas such as Sadayankuppam. They say a stronger internal road network is essential for safe and efficient movement within rapidly growing residential pockets.

Residents emphasised that completing the link road would reduce nearly 5–6 km of travel to Wimco Nagar Metro, reduce dependence on congestion and significantly improve mobility for a population that is steadily expanding.