Chennai left out as EC sets up special camps to check SIR forms

CHENNAI: After issuing nearly 90 per cent of the enumeration forms under the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, district administrations across Tamil Nadu have begun conducting special camps to collect the filled-up forms. Usually, no such camps are organised during the SIR process.

However, to improve collection and assist the public, special camps have been arranged statewide from November 15.

“In these camps, we are not only receiving the filled-up forms but also helping people who come without proper knowledge about the SIR process. These camps are beneficial, especially for illiterate voters,” a local body official from a southern district said.

Chennai, however, has not held any special camps, despite having a larger proportion of working-class residents who may require support. “The public can contact Booth Level Officers (BLOs) using the mobile numbers printed on the enumeration forms. After confirming their availability, people can submit their forms,” an official said.

In Chennai, BLOs typically do not stay in the booths during weekends. “In particular, they are not available on Sundays,” said a resident of Egmore.