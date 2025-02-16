Chennai lakes revitalisation works to be completed before December, says Min Sekarbabu

CHENNAI: HR&CE Minister PK Sekarbabu, also the chairperson of Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA), said that the revitalisation of 13 lakes in Chennai will be completed before December 2025.

“Of the 13 lakes, works are ongoing in 9 lakes. In other lakes, including Alandur lake, space for setting up sewage treatment plants are underway. Before the end of December, everything will be completed,” he said after inspecting revitalisation works in Kolathur lake, on Saturday.

It may be noted that the CMDA has commenced the lake revitalisation works in lakes including Perumbakkam, Retteri, Velachery, Adambakkam, Puzhal, Porur and others at Rs 250 crore. The minister added that the lakes were being upgraded so that residents could use the new facilities for exercises. Also, parks would be developed around the lakes.

“When the storage capacity of Kolathur lake is increased, flooding in the Red Hills area will be prevented. Discussions were held to create a drain to the lake through the Red Hills area. Also, 81 encroachments have been identified along the lake canal, and the Chief Minister has instructed to evict them only after providing alternate space. Now, we have identified alternate housing in Moolakothalam,” he explained.