Chennai lags Bengaluru as airports vie against each other to export mangoes

CHENNAI: More than 1,000 tonnes of mangoes were exported from India to international destinations on passenger flights between March and May this year, with premium varieties such as Alphonso and Kesar among the most sought-after fruits in overseas markets.
However, while other airports in India, including Bengaluru, and the farmers in the regions they belong to, are reaping the benefit of the demand, the Chennai airport and the farmers dependent on the facility for export have not seen the surge.
According to Industry sources, Chennai has fallen behind others, as they have better cargo handling facilities, enabling faster exports. This has come as a dampener for mango farmers in Krishnagiri, who are already struggling due to adverse weather conditions
According to the data from Air India, it transported more than 3,300 tonnes of agricultural produce, including fruits and vegetables, to overseas destinations during the three-month period. Of this, more than 1,000 tonnes consisted of mangoes exported from India.
Industry sources said passenger aircraft are preferred for mango exports as they enable faster delivery and help preserve freshness and flavour. The fruits are stored at temperatures between 15°C and 20°C during transit.
The mangoes are kept in temperature-controlled cargo compartments beneath passenger cabins and shipped to destinations including London, New York, Frankfurt, and Dubai, where Indian mangoes are a delicacy.
Weekly exports included up to 180 tonnes of vegetables and mangoes to London Heathrow Airport, while around 40 tonnes were sent to Frankfurt, and 30 tonnes each to Dubai and New York, it said.
DT Next had earlier reported that the war in West Asia did have an impact on export of mango pulp, as the Gulf countries are a major market for it
The Tata Group-owned airline carried 805 tonnes of fruits and vegetables in March 2026. The volume increased to 1,275 tonnes in April before slightly declining to 1,233 tonnes in May.
The exports were largely routed through airports in Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru, from where large quantities of premium mangoes were shipped to international markets. Indian mangoes continue to enjoy strong demand among consumers in the United States, Europe and the Middle East, as well as among the Indian diaspora living abroad.
Sources said premium mangoes grown in Andhra Pradesh and parts of Tamil Nadu were earlier exported in significant quantities through Chennai Airport.
However, exporters from Andhra Pradesh are increasingly using Bengaluru Airport for international shipments instead of Chennai. As a result, Chennai has fallen behind Bengaluru in terms of mango export volumes in recent years.
Officials noted that the faster connectivity and cargo handling facilities available at competing airports have contributed to the shift in export patterns.