Chennai lags Bengaluru as airports vie against each other to export mangoes

However, while other airports in India, including Bengaluru, and the farmers in the regions they belong to, are reaping the benefit of the demand, the Chennai airport and the farmers dependent on the facility for export have not seen the surge.

According to Industry sources, Chennai has fallen behind others, as they have better cargo handling facilities, enabling faster exports. This has come as a dampener for mango farmers in Krishnagiri, who are already struggling due to adverse weather conditions