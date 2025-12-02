Chennai: Lack of SWDs brings life to standstill in Arumbakkam

CHENNAI: The crucial Jawaharlal Nehru Salai, connecting Arumbakkam and Vadapalani among other areas, was among the worst-hit stretches following the torrential rains triggered by the fizzled-out cyclonic storm Ditwah on Monday.

The city has been receiving intense rainfall since Sunday night, leading to water stagnation across key corridors. Arcot Road, linking Nungambakkam and Porur, was heavily affected. Already battered by Metro Rail construction and prone to routine congestion, the road became even more difficult to navigate as rainwater accumulated. Water stagnation rose over a foot opposite Vijaya Hospital in Vadapalani, allowing only slow and cautious vehicle movement.

"In the early days, we struggled because of this road condition, but now we are used to it," said Ranjith, an auto driver.

The most severe impact, however, was reported from Arumbakkam, where water from the Virugambakkam canal overflowed and submerged the stretch directly beneath the Metro station. This resulted in major flooding on Jawaharlal Nehru Salai, leading to a traffic snarl that extended for more than 2 km between Arumbakkam and Koyambedu. Commuters were stuck for nearly 30 minutes to cross the section.

Raja, a two-wheeler commuter, said the road's condition had been a recurring problem for years. "I have been crossing this stretch for around 15 years. This area gets flooded in every rainy season. Two years ago, the water here was above hip level. The government built a stormwater drain last year, but it is not adequate," he said.

The heavy flooding and prolonged congestion added to commuter frustration as the city continued to reel under rain associated with the approaching cyclone.