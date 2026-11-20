CHENNAI: The Labour Department on Tuesday rescued three 14-year-old boys from Bihar who were employed at a dairy-making shop in Periamet, as officials intensified inspections to prevent child labour ahead of the New Year season. The boys have been handed over to the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) for further care and steps to reunite them with their families.
The children were reportedly working at the dairy-making unit in the locality, where business activity is expected to increase ahead of the New Year. Officials are investigating how long the children had been employed at the shop and examining further legal action against those responsible.
S Meenakshi, Assistant Commissioner of Labour, Central Chennai, said the boys had been handed over to the CWC and that an inquiry was underway to establish the circumstances of their employment and how long they had worked.
In a separate incident, the department rescued a 17-year-old boy from Ambur in October who was working at a tea shop in Arumbakkam following a complaint from his parents. The teenager has since been reunited with his family and readmitted to school, Meenakshi said.
"The latest rescues highlight concerns over the employment of children and adolescents in commercial establishments in the city. Labour officials are continuing to monitor workplaces and take action on complaints regarding the employment of minors. For November, we have targeted the automobile industry to ascertain child employment," added Meenakshi
The official also added that the department is also following up on the cases to ensure the rescued children are rehabilitated and returned to education.