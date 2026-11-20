In a separate incident, the department rescued a 17-year-old boy from Ambur in October who was working at a tea shop in Arumbakkam following a complaint from his parents. The teenager has since been reunited with his family and readmitted to school, Meenakshi said.

"The latest rescues highlight concerns over the employment of children and adolescents in commercial establishments in the city. Labour officials are continuing to monitor workplaces and take action on complaints regarding the employment of minors. For November, we have targeted the automobile industry to ascertain child employment," added Meenakshi

The official also added that the department is also following up on the cases to ensure the rescued children are rehabilitated and returned to education.