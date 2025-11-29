Drumstick and tomato get cheaper while Ooty carrots get costlier at Chennai's Koyambedu market on Nov 29, 2025

CHENNAI: Vegetable prices continued to fluctuate sharply at Chennai’s Koyambedu wholesale market on Saturday (November 29).

According to traders, drumstick price fell sharply by Rs 50 per kg, slipping from Rs 350 per kg on Wednesday to Rs 300 per kg today.

Ooty carrot saw the steepest rise today, increasing by Rs 20 per kg. The price, which stood at Rs 40 per kg on November 26, has now climbed to Rs 60 per kg.

Among vegetables that became cheaper, tomato price reduced by Rs 20 per kg, declining from Rs 70 on November 26 to Rs 50 per kg.

Ridge gourd, lemon and coloured capsicum each increased by Rs 10 per kg. Ridge gourd, previously Rs 40 per kg, is now Rs 50 per kg. Lemon has risen from Rs 50 to Rs 60 per kg, while coloured capsicum has moved from Rs 140 to Rs 150 per kg.

Shallots, beans, radish and green chilli recorded a smaller rise of Rs 5 per kg. Beans increased from Rs 35 to Rs 40 per kg, radish from Rs 30 to Rs 35 per kg, and green chilli, which was Rs 40 per kg, has now increased to Rs 45.

Potato also dipped marginally by Rs 3 per kg, coming down from Rs 45 to Rs 42 per kg.

Staples such as onions (Rs 30/kg), garlic (Rs 110/kg), and ginger (Rs 70/kg) maintained their previous rates.