Drumsticks get costly, brinjal cheaper at Chennai's Koyambedu market on Nov 21, 2025; check their rates here

CHENNAI: Vegetable prices witnessed sharp fluctuations at Chennai’s Koyambedu wholesale market on Friday (November 21).

According to traders, the price of drumstick increased by Rs 30 per kg compared to Thursday’s rate. It was selling for Rs 200 per kg and is now priced at Rs 230 per kg.

Shallots increased by Rs 10 per kg. It was Rs 70 per kg on November 20 and has now climbed to Rs 80 per kg.

Tomato prices increased by Rs 5 per kg, moving up from Rs 40 per kg on Thursday to Rs 45 per kg today.

Among the vegetables that became cheaper, brinjal price dropped by Rs 20 per kg, falling from Rs 50 per kg to Rs 30 per kg.

Bitter gourd declined by Rs 10 per kg. Bitter gourd, which was Rs 40 per kg yesterday, is now Rs 30 per kg.

Ooty carrot and cucumber fell by Rs 5 per kg. Ooty carrots which were priced at Rs 55 per kg yesterday are selling for Rs 50 today. Cucumber has decreased from Rs 30 per kg to Rs 25 per kg.

Onion prices have increased by Rs 2 per kg, going from Rs 26 to Rs 28. Prices of beetroot (Rs 50 per kg) and potato (Rs 40 per kg) remained unchanged.