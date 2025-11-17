Drumstick, tomato get costly at Chennai's Koyambedu market on Nov 17, 2025; check their rates here

CHENNAI: Vegetable prices saw notable fluctuations at Chennai’s Koyambedu wholesale market on Monday (November 17).

According to traders, drumstick recorded the steepest increase, rising from Rs 130 per kg on November 16 to Rs 200 today, marking a Rs 70 hike.

Tomato prices also jumped significantly, moving from Rs 27 per kg yesterday to Rs 40 today, a Rs 13 increase.

Similarly, lemon prices rose by Rs 10, up from Rs 40 per kg yesterday to Rs 50 today.

Meanwhile, the prices of several vegetables saw a decline. Ooty carrot, beans, radish, okra, and bottle gourd have each become cheaper by Rs 10 per kg. Ooty carrot is now priced at Rs 40 per kg (from Rs 50), beans at Rs 35 (from Rs 45), radish at Rs 35 (from Rs 45), okra at Rs 40 (from Rs 50), and bottle gourd at Rs 30 (from Rs 40).

Additionally, white pumpkin price fell by Rs 5, from Rs 25 per kg yesterday to Rs 20 today.

Prices of onion (Rs 25/kg), beetroot (Rs 50/kg), and potato ( Rs 40/kg) remained unchanged.











