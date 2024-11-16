Chennai: Kids aged 4, 6 die inhaling toxic fumes, pest control firm loses licence

CHENNAI: The Agriculture Department on Saturday revoked the licence of a pest control firm following the death of two children who were exposed to toxic fumes from the pesticide sprayed inside an apartment in Kundrathur.

During inspection after the deaths, officials found that the company violated rules by keeping the rat poison inside the house and decided to cancel its licence. According to a Thanthi TV report, the officials are planning to seal the company within two days.

Forensic experts collected samples from the rodenticide seized from the pest control company and sent it for testing.

On Friday the Kundrathur police arrested two employees identified as Dinakaran and Shankar Das, who allegedly placed the pesticide in 12 spots in one room, against the norm of covering just three spots.

Vishalini (6) and Sai Sudhan (4) were found dead on Thursday morning, reportedly after inhaling toxic fumes from the pesticide that was kept inside the air-conditioned bedroom that did not have ventilation.

Their parents, Girithar, a private bank manager, and Pavithra, were admitted to hospital where they are undergoing treatment.