Kids aged 4, 6 die after inhaling toxic fumes from pesticide, rat poison kept in bedroom in Kundrathur

CHENNAI: Two children aged four and six died after they were exposed to fumes from the pesticide that was sprayed by a pest control company and rat poison that was kept inside the air-conditioned bedroom of their home in Kundrathur. Their parents, too, developed dizziness after inhaling poisonous fumes and were rushed to the hospital.

Following this, the local police have registered a case against the pest control company and have launched a detailed inquiry into the incident.

After preliminary investigations, the police said the family of four was affected after inhaling poisonous fumes while sleeping in an air-conditioned room that was attended to by the pest control company.

Police said Girithar (34) of Kundrathur is working as the branch manager of a private bank in the locality. He is married to Pavithra, and the couple has two children, Vishalini (6) and Sai Sudhan (4).

After being vexed by the increase in pest infestation and rat trouble, Girithar reportedly availed the service of a firm and also bought rat poison which was kept it in all the rooms inside the house, including the bedroom. On Wednesday night, the family went to sleep after locking the door and turning on the air-conditioner.

When they woke up in the morning on Thursday, Girithar and Pavithra felt uneasy. Soon, they realised that their two children were unresponsive. They managed to alert the neighbours, who immediately rushed all four of them to a private hospital in the neighbourhood where they were admitted.

Officials said the condition of the children was worse than the couple, and hence were referred to a private hospital in Porur. However, they died by noon without responding to treatment.

After completing preliminary investigations, the police said the poisonous fumes emitted by the pesticides and rat poison seemed to have spread inside the room. As there was no ventilation in the air-conditioned room, the family inhaled the toxic fumes and the children were affected more than the adults.

The Kundrathur police have registered a case and are questioning the pest control firm that performed the service at their house.