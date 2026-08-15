Chennai: ITI classes begin; 95% of trainees get jobs

CHENNAI: Classes for the 2026-27 academic year at government ITIs began on Friday, with Labour Welfare and Skill Development Minister Mohamed Parvez inaugurating the academic year at the Government ITI in Guindy.
The department said that 95% of trainees who completed their courses at government ITIs last year secured employment with leading industries.
On Friday, the minister handed over appointment orders to 10 trainees who secured jobs. He also distributed free textbooks, uniforms, footwear and drawing instrument kits to students beginning their training this year.
Five teams comprising 17 trainees from government ITIs that won prizes in the Ninth State-level skill competition conducted by the department in June were awarded Rs 50,000 each along with certificates of appreciation.
Tamil Nadu currently has 132 government ITIs with 36,344 seats and 277 private ITIs with 26,388 seats. Training is offered in 70 engineering and 34 non-engineering trades, including popular courses such as fitter, electrician, AC mechanic, welder and computer-related trades.