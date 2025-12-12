Chennai is global capability hotspot with 10% of India stock

CHENNAI: When it comes to global capability centres (GCCs), Tamil Nadu is like a magnet housing over 250 such centres, reveals a report released on Thursday.

Drawing increasing global and domestic investments, TN has been metamorphosing into a prime GCC hub with over 250 centres already across the state, finds the Ficci-Anarock report ‘Real Estate & Infrastructure Driving Growth in Tamil Nadu.’

Released at the Ficci Real Estate & Infrastructure Summit & Awards (REISA) held here, the report underscores that Chennai alone now hosts 10 per cent of India’s GCCs.

After Chennai, Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu ranks among the top tier 2 cities for setting up GCCs in India.

The report further highlights the state’s rapidly expanding data centres landscape. Chennai and MMR continue to be hotspots for data centre operators, together contributing over 70 per cent of India’s total data centre stock.

Besides Chennai, Coimbatore and Madurai are upcoming data centre hubs. The state also hosts 54 operational SEZs - the highest in the country - and around 30 Sipcot (State Industries Promotion Corporation of Tamil Nadu) industrial parks.

Bhupesh Nagarajan, Co-chairman – FICCI Tamil Nadu State Council & CMD – Indira Group of Companies, says, “Beyond industrialization, infrastructure has been pivotal in driving Tamil Nadu’s economic growth. Expanding airports, seaports, industrial corridors, logistics parks, expressways, and metro networks are strengthening connectivity within and beyond the state. Upcoming projects such as the Parandur greenfield airport, Chennai Metro Phase II, and major highway upgrades will further cement Tamil Nadu’s role as a key economic gateway.”

As per Anarock Research, between 2021 and 9M 2025, over 83,100 new residential units were launched in Chennai, and 85,200 units sold. This near alignment of supply and absorption highlights a balanced market which comfortably absorbs new inventory. This healthy housing market ratio reflects both the unwavering developer confidence and strong end-user participation that are Chennai’s defining highlights.