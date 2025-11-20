Chennai IRCTC offers international holiday packages for New Year travellers

CHENNAI: IRCTC Chennai has offered three international New Year tour packages for travellers from Chennai. The packages are from Chennai to Singapore, Malaysia and Thailand.

The Thailand package covers Pattaya and Bangkok from December 31 to January 4. The plan covers three meals, and 35 slots are available.

The package cost is Rs 76,200 for single occupancy, Rs 68,900 for double and triple occupancy, including flight expenses.

The second package is from Chennai to Singapore and Malaysia from December 29 to January 3.

The package cost is fixed at Rs 1.50 lakhs for single occupancy and Rs 1.20 lakhs for double and triple occupancy including the flight expenses.

The Malaysia package to Kuala Lumpur would be from January 31 to February 3.

The single occupancy cost is fixed at Rs 59,550, while double and triple occupancy costs Rs 53,900, including flight tickets.

Interested passengers can contact the IRCTC office here in Chetpet or at the official number 9003140682 or the IRCTC website for the details and itinerary of the journey.