Chennai International Film Festival 2024: Registrations open to public; here's how you can get passes

CHENNAI: It's that time of the year when cinephiles across the city get together to celebrate films that extend beyond the boundaries with their unique stories and aesthetics. With the Chennai International Film Festival (CIFF) 2024 all set to be held from December 12 to 19, cinema lovers have an exciting lineup ahead.

Here is all you how you can register and get passes to attend the film festival:

1. What is the Chennai International Film Festival?

The annual festival celebrates the art of filmmaking, promotes cultural exchange, and provides a platform for filmmakers to exhibit their work. The seven-day festival includes film screenings, documentaries, and workshops with masterclasses from people in the industry.

2. What are the venues for the festival?

PVR Multiplex – Sathyam Cinemas, Royapettah

PVR Multiplex – Citi Centre Mall, Mylapore

Russian House, Alwarpet

3. How much is the registration fee?

- For cinephiles – Rs 1,099

* This Delegate Pass can be purchased by a film buff who is passionate about cinema.

- Senior Citizens – Rs 500

* A film buff who is passionate about cinema and above 60 years of age can purchase this delegate pass. Members of currently active cine clubs/societies can apply.

- Film Professionals – Rs 500

* Professionals in cinema, television, and radio industries. Writers of books on cinema and culture. Professionals related to theatre and artistes from the field of performing arts.

- Student of cinema – Rs 599

* Only for Visual Communication, Electronic Media, Journalism, and Film students from recognised institutions in India.

- Media Delegate Registration - Free

* Media Persons working with Newspapers, Journals, Magazines, TV, and Radio.

* Photographers/Videographers working in Print and Electronic Media.

* Digital Media Persons with an active presence on Websites and Social Media.

(Click here to see the registration rules for those seeking media passes: https://bit.ly/3UMK3zy)

- Students of Tamil Nadu Government MGR Film and Television Institute can register at zero cost after showing their ID cards.

4. Where to apply?

— Delegates can apply for passes through the Paytm insider app. Click on this link — https://shorturl.at/ACP7w — provide required document, and hit “apply”. After applying, you will get an email seeking confirmation.