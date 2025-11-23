Chennai: Battered Arcot Road re-laid, but only portion highlighted in news

CHENNAI: Despite swift action by the State Highways Department to re-lay a portion of Arcot Road following a DT Next report, but the repair work is far from adequate, with the worst-affected stretch near the Virugambakkam bus stop still in a worst state.

On Thursday (November 20), DT Next published a report on the damaged stretch of Arcot Road, highlighting how it had become a spine-breaker for bike riders. The very next night, on Friday, the State Highways Department re-laid the portion that was highlighted in the report.

However, the work is incomplete and woefully inadequate, as many severely damaged patches remain untouched, particularly the stretch near the Virugambakkam bus stop. This section of the road is in a horrible condition, acting as a bottleneck and causing frequent traffic congestion.

When it rains, the area becomes muddy and slippery, making it extremely difficult for two-wheeler riders to navigate. Since the Virugambakkam MTC bus stand is located here, passengers face additional inconvenience as buses drop them off directly onto the slushy surface.

“How are we supposed to walk on this muddy and slippery road? It’s horrible. And the bus stop does not protect us from rain and dust. Sometimes, vehicles splash the muddy water on people waiting at the stop. The government must act immediately,” fumed Silambu Selvi, a regular commuter.

Echoing similar sentiments, biker Karunakaran questioned the piecemeal repair approach. “Why are officials re-laying the road stretch by stretch? They should re-lay the entire Arcot Road at once,” he said.

However, efforts to contact the Highways department official proved futile.