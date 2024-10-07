Chennai IAF air show: Take responsibility for debacle, Anbumani Ramadoss demands TN govt

CHENNAI: Expressing condolences to the families of 5 persons, who died during the IAF air show, PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss demanded the state government to take responsibility and urged them to learn from their mistakes.

In a statement, Anbumani said that 5 spectators died after swooning while returning home. "Moreover, more than 300 people fainted at the venue. Since the day of the announcement of the air show, it was expected more than 15 lakh spectators would visit the venue. The state government should have taken measures to manage the crowd that visits and returns. Despite the number of visitors being lesser than anticipated, sufficient facilities were not made," he alleged.

Saying that the state government should have taken measures to effectively operate public transportation, Anbumani added that he could witness several spectators waiting at bus stops, metro stations and MRTS stations beyond 10 pm.

"The government that could not provide all the arrangements is trying to put the blame on the Ministry of Defence by saying that it had made all the arrangements as requested by the Ministry. It is the responsibility of the state government to ensure safety. The government should take responsibility.

Also, Rs. 25 lakh compensation should be provided to the families of deceased persons. Moreover, the government should learn how to manage during such situations in the future," he urged.