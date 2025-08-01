Chennai: Hotel manager arrested for embezzling Rs 28 lakh

CHENNAI: Police have arrested a former Front office manager of the star hotel on Anna Salai for allegedly embezzling approximately Rs. 28.13 lakh from the establishment.

The fraud was uncovered by Parvez Nizar Damat , the hotel's General Manager and a resident of Thousand Lights. During a routine financial audit, the GM discovered discrepancies amounting to Rs. 28,13,607 allegedly committed by Prabhu, who was then serving as front office manager.

Based on a complaint filed by Damat at the Thousand Lights Police Station, a case was registered. A police team led by the Crime Inspector conducted a thorough investigation and identified Prabhu (29), a native of Idukki, Kerala, as the prime suspect.

Investigations revealed Prabhu had travelled to Bangkok. A Look Out Circular (LOC) was subsequently issued. Upon his return to Chennai from Bangkok on Thursday immigration officials detained Prabhu at Chennai International Airport based on the LOC. He was then handed over to the Thousand Lights police, who formally arrested him.

Police seized two mobile phones, an ATM card, and a two-wheeler from Prabhu's possession.

The investigation found that Prabhu allegedly committed the fraud through two methods - diverting cash payments made by hotel guests to his personal bank account instead of the hotel's account and processing guest credit card payments to the hotel's account, then fraudulently cancelling those transactions and crediting the amounts to his own account.

Prabhu was produced before a local court on Friday remanded to judicial custody.