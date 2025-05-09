Chennai: Hoax bomb alert to mosque; caller held

CHENNAI: A 39-year-old man from Padi near Red Hills was arrested by the Teynampet police on Thursday for making a hoax bomb threat call to the ‘108’ ambulance control room.

According to police, the incident occurred around midnight on Wednesday when the control room at the DMS complex in Teynampet received a phone call claiming a group of people near a mosque in Padi were carrying bombs and firearms and urged the operators to alert the cops.

Authorities immediately relayed the information to the Red Hills police. However, after conducting a thorough search and inquiry, no suspicious activity or items were found, confirming the call was a false alarm.

The Teynampet police registered a case under charges related to spreading false information and public mischief. Through technical investigation the caller was identified as R Selvam of Padi and was detained for questioning.