Chennai: History sheeter held for possession of meth

CHENNAI: The city police have arrested a 56-year-old history-sheeter on Friday for illegal possession of methamphetamine in Neelankarai. He was picked up from a service apartment in Akkarai, where police seized 10 grams of methamphetamine from him.

The arrested history sheeter was identified as R Ravi alias "Kaathukuthu" Ravi of Perundurai in Erode district.

Acting on a confidential tip-off, a team led by the Neelankarai Inspector of Police detained Ravi from a room in a service apartment where he was staying and arrested him.

According to the police, Ravi has a long rap sheet and was involved in over 20 criminal cases in the last three decades, including murder and attempt to murder cases.

Ravi was booked under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. He was produced before a magistrate court and remanded in judicial custody.

Further investigations are under way to ascertain if Ravi was using the narcotic substance for peddling or personal consumption.