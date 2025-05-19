Chennai: History-sheeter claims attempt to frame false case, cuts self at police station

CHENNAI: Chaos ensued at the Kothavalchavadi police station on Sunday after a history sheeter who was allegedly picked up for inquiry in a pending case, inflicted cuts on his abdomen.

In a video, he claimed he was detained in a false case.

The injured man was identified as Velmurugan alias Vel (30) of Kothavalchavadi, a "C" category rowdy.

Police sources said that Velmurugan had been evading the police for several days. The police claimed that when officers located him at his residence, he was under the influence of ganja and they took him to the station for interrogation.

While in custody, Velmurugan reportedly pulled out a blade and inflicted two cuts after which he was rushed to the Government Stanley Hospital.

Further inquiries are under way.