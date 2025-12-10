Chennai: History sheeter, aide arrested for robbery

CHENNAI: Two men, including a history-sheeter, were arrested by the Abiramapuram police for abducting a 24-year-old acquaintance in an auto-rickshaw and transferring money from his phone through digital payment.

The victim, M Ajith, owns a tempo van and runs a travels business. On Sunday night, around 11 pm, Ajith was at a tea stall when the accused duo, one of whom was previously acquainted with him, approached him and demanded money from him.

When he refused, they attacked Ajith with a knife and bundled him into an auto-rickshaw. They continued to assault him and then took his phone and transferred Rs 4,000 through Gpay after forcing him to share the password, police said.

The duo then drove around the city, gave Ajith Rs 600 and pushed him out of the vehicle. Ajith filed a complaint with the Abiramapuram police, who registered a case and arrested Sureshkumar alias Baba Suresh (27) and Prashanth (20). Suresh is a history sheeter who has 10 criminal cases against him, police said.

The arrested persons were produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.