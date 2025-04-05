Begin typing your search...
Chennai: Guest worker held for abetting minor’s suicide
Both are from Jharkhand and shared a rented residence as they entered into a relationship after meeting at a private industrial unit in Tirumudivakkam.
CHENNAI: A 19-year-old migrant worker was arrested by the Kundrathur police under charges of abetting the suicide of a 16-year-old migrant girl in Nandambakkam.
The girl committed suicide a week ago at their house.
The probe revealed that the man had accused her of infidelity, triggering a heated argument, and she had isolated herself from him two days before her death.
It also revealed that the he had physically assaulted her.
