    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|5 April 2025 7:16 AM IST
    Chennai: Guest worker held for abetting minor’s suicide
    CHENNAI: A 19-year-old migrant worker was arrested by the Kundrathur police under charges of abetting the suicide of a 16-year-old migrant girl in Nandambakkam.

    Both are from Jharkhand and shared a rented residence as they entered into a relationship after meeting at a private industrial unit in Tirumudivakkam.

    The girl committed suicide a week ago at their house.

    The probe revealed that the man had accused her of infidelity, triggering a heated argument, and she had isolated herself from him two days before her death.

    It also revealed that the he had physically assaulted her.

