Chennai: Guest worker held for abetting minor’s suicide

CHENNAI: A 19-year-old migrant worker was arrested by the Kundrathur police under charges of abetting the suicide of a 16-year-old migrant girl in Nandambakkam.

Both are from Jharkhand and shared a rented residence as they entered into a relationship after meeting at a private industrial unit in Tirumudivakkam.

The girl committed suicide a week ago at their house.

The probe revealed that the man had accused her of infidelity, triggering a heated argument, and she had isolated herself from him two days before her death.

It also revealed that the he had physically assaulted her.