Chennai: Govt student gangraped by Insta friend; SI injured during protest against college administration

CHENNAI: A police sub-inspector was manhandled and attacked by members of the Students Federation of India (SFI) who marched into the Dharmambal Government Polytechnic College in Taramani, on Tuesday, in protest against inaction over an alleged sexual assault on a student on the night of March 15.

The video clip of the attack on the Sub-Inspector who clashed with a protester who tried to barge into the polytechnic campus went viral on social media on Tuesday.

The SFI workers gathered at the Government Women's Polytechnic College to stage a protest demanding legal action against those involved in an alleged sexual assault incident on a college student when she left the hostel with her Instagram friend on the night of 15 March.

The SFI members during the protest said that the college administration had ignored the girl’s complaint. An SFI member stated that the girl student suffered injuries and bruises on her body during the incident and had been sexually assaulted when she went out Saturday night (March 15).

The issue of alleged sexual assault is being looked into by the Crime Against Women and Children Wing, said the police.