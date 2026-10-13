Chennai: Golu stalls choke traffic on Mada Streets

The stretch, already affected by ongoing Metro Rail construction, has become increasingly difficult for motorists and pedestrians to navigate.

The roads serve as important routes for residents of Mylapore and Mandaveli and provide access to the Kapaleeswarar Temple, which attracts large numbers of devotees, particularly in the mornings and evenings. Metro Rail work has already disrupted traffic in the area, forcing commuters to take detours to reach their destinations. The temporary Golu stalls have further reduced the available road space, leaving less room for vehicles to move.

North Mada Street and South Mada Street are also major commercial stretches, lined with jewellery shops, hotels and other establishments that draw visitors throughout the day. With festive shopping and temple visits increasing every day, the additional crowd and roadside stalls have added to the congestion.