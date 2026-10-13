Chennai: Golu stalls choke traffic on Mada Streets

CHENNAI: Temporary stalls selling Golu dolls along North Mada Street and South Mada Street in Mylapore have added to traffic congestion, with commuters seeking traffic regulation as Navaratri approaches.
The stretch, already affected by ongoing Metro Rail construction, has become increasingly difficult for motorists and pedestrians to navigate.
The roads serve as important routes for residents of Mylapore and Mandaveli and provide access to the Kapaleeswarar Temple, which attracts large numbers of devotees, particularly in the mornings and evenings. Metro Rail work has already disrupted traffic in the area, forcing commuters to take detours to reach their destinations. The temporary Golu stalls have further reduced the available road space, leaving less room for vehicles to move.
North Mada Street and South Mada Street are also major commercial stretches, lined with jewellery shops, hotels and other establishments that draw visitors throughout the day. With festive shopping and temple visits increasing every day, the additional crowd and roadside stalls have added to the congestion.
Arumugam, a Mylapore resident, said, “The reduced road space has been inconvenient, particularly when temple visitors, shoppers and regular commuters converge on the streets. The situation has become unmanageable.”
Another resident, Usha Rani, concurred with him and added: “Traffic Police must deploy personnel on both Mada streets to regulate vehicle movement until the Navaratri season ends. The Corporation and police must work together to regulate the temporary stalls and ensure that sufficient road space is available for pedestrians and motorists.”
With festive shopping and temple visits expected to continue, residents have urged the authorities to take immediate steps to ease congestion and prevent further disruption on the busy stretches.